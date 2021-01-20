STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bribery case: Advocate files plaint against ex-judge

Seeks action in connection with probe into a bribery case involving conman Yuvaraj

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An advocate has filed a complaint with the Central Crime Branch on Tuesday against a retired High Court judge, in connection with the ongoing probe into a bribery case. The judge had filed a complaint that she had given Rs 8.80 crore as bribe to notorious conman Yuvaraj, alias Swamy, to get a governor’s post.

Amruthesh N P, the advocate, wants the CCB police to consider the judge as an accused in the case. He has alleged in the complaint that the judge had encouraged corruption by paying a bribe to Yuvaraj. 
“It is clear from her statement that she had bribed accused Yuvaraj to get the post through the backdoor, despite having knowledge of constitutional procedures and how governors are appointed.

Only after Yuvaraj was arrested did the retired judge send her statement to the Wilson Garden police station, fearing that her paying a bribe to him will also come out,” Amruthesh alleged. It was surprising that the police had registered an FIR based only on her statement, he added. 

“As a former High Court judge, she is bound to uphold the honour of the judicial system. She is also bound to inform the court about such incidents, though she has retired. But she has failed to do so. Hence, she should be considered an accused along with Yuvaraj in the case, and legal action should be initiated,” he stated in the complaint.

The retired judge had lodged a complaint with Wilson Garden police in December, stating that to get a governor’s post, she had paid Rs 8.80 crore to Yuvaraj, introduced to her by retired SP Papaiah in 2018.

