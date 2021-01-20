Philosopher Vemana’s birth anniversary observed

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The birth anniversary of philosopher Mahayogi Sri Vemana was celebrated at the High Point office at Basaveshwara Circle, Bengaluru by inaugurating Karnataka headquarters of the Hema-Vema Reddy Jana Sangh.

Various leaders, including former minister Gali Janardhana Reddy, were present at the event. During the programme, seers of Reddy Samaj, Sri Shanthamalikarjuna Mahaswami of Hedaginamudra performed pooja to the portraits of Vemana and launched the programme. Lallesha Reddy, President, Hema-Vema Reddy Jana Sangha Karnataka and other office-bearers of the organisation were present.

Former Minister Gali Janardhan Reddy, who paid floral tribute to a portrait of Vemana, said that a plan for the mobilisation of the organisation in the coming days was ready and will be launched very soon. He said despite several hindrances due to the pandemic, the sangha is all set to work.

The seer called upon people to adopt the philosophical ideals of Vemana and urged the community to be united and maintain harmony with the rest of the society and focus on the development.