Seers chip in to build grand Ram temple

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Heads of prominent religious mutts and ashrams in Mysuru region have joined hands to make a generous contribution for the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya. They also made a call to fight social evils like untouchability in Hindusim. The seers at a meet presided over by Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami at JSS Mutt felt that it is time to end social evils that will strengthen unity among Hindus.

VHP organising secretary Basavaraju said Ayodhya is the symbol of cultural and self-respect of Hindus and felt that the government after independence should have got back and constructed a mandir instead of appeasing others. He recalled that Saradar Patel constructed Somnath temple using public funds as per the wishes of Gandhiji and would have done the same in Kashi and other temples.

Announcing that Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has decided not to accept government funds or from one individual for constructing Ram temple, he said they will reach out to 5 lakh villages, out of 6.3 lakh villages, with the help of saints and religious heads and there are plans to meet 60 per cent of Hindus to raise funds for the temple.

He said experts from IITs have joined hands to guide the construction and on use of materials so that the temple will have a minimum of 1,500 years of life.