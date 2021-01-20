Upper House Dy Chair polls on January 29 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Almost a month after Deputy Chairman SL Dharmegowda was found dead on railway tracks in Kadur, in a case of a suspected suicide, polls will be held to fill up the deputy chairman’s post in the Karnataka Legislative Council on January 29.

The nomination process will be allowed up to 3pm January 28, when any member of the House can recommend another member for the post, along with a third member’s endorsement. Legislative Council Secretary K R Mahalakshmi issued notification for the election process on Tuesday, as per the Council Chairman’s directions.

“Any member of the House can indicate a nominee of their choice to the secretary. The nominated candidate must submit the recommendation in writing, along with the recommender or endorser. A member whose name is nominated for the polls should submit in writing their willingness to work as Deputy Chairman in case of their election,” the notification said.

Further, no member can nominate themselves or endorse their own nomination. No member is allowed to submit more than one recommendation and endorsement.