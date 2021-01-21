Belagavi Lok Sabha bypoll: Picking candidate gets tough for BJP, Congress

Naushad Bijapur By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Although the schedule for the Belagavi Lok Sabha bypoll is expected to be announced any moment, both the Congress and BJP are still caught in a dilemma over the choice of candidates.The Congress held several meetings in the past few weeks but failed to come to a consensus even as some of its prominent leaders did admit that three probables have been shortlisted.

On the other side, the list of aspirants in BJP continues to stretch while a section of the party rallies behind the family of late Suresh Angadi, former Union Minister of State for Railways, demanding a ticket to Shradha Angadi, daughter of Angadi.While Shradha refuses to comment on whether she is keen to contest if her party fields her, sources in the party said she is one of the strong contenders. On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited late Angadi’s family.

According to sources, Shah did not discuss any political issues. But his visit assumes significance as there is a demand for a ticket to Shradha. This, at a time when many in the party like Dr Girish Sonwalkar, M B Zirli, Dr Ravi Patil, Shankargouda Patil, Rajeev Topannavar and Ramesh Katti are said to be in the race for the ticket. Some leaders in the BJP want minister Jagadish Shettar to contest as the party is expected to sweep the bypoll given its popularity in the constituency.

In the Congress camp, leaders claimed the names of Satish Jarkiholi, Channaraj Hattiholi and Prakash Hukkeri have been put on top of the list but the high command is yet to discuss the issue. Sources said the Congress may announce its candidate only after the BJP does.

Both the parties are keen to field a Lingayat candidate in an attempt to attract voters from this community, which forms a large share of voters in the constituency. For the past four terms, the Lingayats rallied behind late Angadi, who hailed from this community.Incidentally, most of the strong aspirants from both BJP and Congress are Lingayats and these votes could split if candidates from this community are fielded by both the sides.