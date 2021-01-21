STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Belagavi Lok Sabha bypoll: Picking candidate gets tough for BJP, Congress

Although the schedule for the Belagavi Lok Sabha bypoll is expected to be announced any moment, both the Congress and BJP are still caught in a dilemma over the choice of candidates.

Published: 21st January 2021 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2021 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Shradha Angadi

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Although the schedule for the Belagavi Lok Sabha bypoll is expected to be announced any moment, both the Congress and BJP are still caught in a dilemma over the choice of candidates.The Congress held several meetings in the past few weeks but failed to come to a consensus even as some of its prominent leaders did admit that three probables have been shortlisted.

On the other side, the list of aspirants in BJP continues to stretch while a section of the party rallies behind the family of late Suresh Angadi, former Union Minister of State for Railways, demanding a ticket to Shradha Angadi, daughter of Angadi.While Shradha refuses to comment on whether she is keen to contest if her party fields her, sources in the party said she is one of the strong contenders.  On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited late Angadi’s family.

According to sources, Shah did not discuss any political issues. But his visit assumes significance as there is a demand for a ticket to Shradha. This, at a time when many in the party like Dr Girish Sonwalkar, M B Zirli, Dr Ravi Patil, Shankargouda Patil, Rajeev Topannavar and Ramesh Katti are said to be in the race for the ticket. Some leaders in the BJP want minister Jagadish Shettar to contest as the party is expected to sweep the bypoll given its popularity in the constituency.

 In the Congress camp, leaders claimed the names of Satish Jarkiholi, Channaraj Hattiholi and Prakash Hukkeri have been put on top of the list but the high command is yet to discuss the issue. Sources said the Congress may announce its candidate only after the BJP does.

Both the parties are keen to field a Lingayat candidate in an attempt to attract voters from this community, which forms a large share of voters in the constituency. For the past four terms, the Lingayats rallied behind late Angadi, who hailed from this community.Incidentally, most of the strong aspirants from both BJP and Congress are Lingayats and these  votes could split if candidates from this community are fielded by both the sides. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Belagavi Lok Sabha bypoll Shradha Angadi
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
7.86 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated, Karnataka takes the lead
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Can COVID-19 vaccines be mixed and matched? 
US President-elect Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Biden's immigration bill to benefit Indian IT professionals
The Ramayana tradition and Indian secularism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L-R) Doug Emhoff, US VP-elect Kamala Harris, incoming US First Lady Jill Biden, US President-elect Joe Biden and Senator from Missouri Roy Blunt arrive at US Capitol. (AFP)
Joe Biden's presidential inauguration: As Indian as it can get!
A health official shows a dose of Covaxin. The vaccine was developed in Hyderabad. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People with fever, pregnant and breastfeeding women avoid Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp