Elusive leopard caught in snare

TUMAKURU: A leopard which was elusive for several months was trapped in a cage designed as a cowshed at Kattepalya near Tumakuru on Wednesday. “The operation to trap big cats in the region will resume,” informed assistant conservator of forests Chikkarajendra.

The four-year-old big cat was tranquilised by experts and transported to Bandipur National Park. The animal was trapped at a place where a woman was killed by a leopard recently. Range forest officer Nataraj and forester Rabbani took part in the rescue operation.

Big cat on prowl

Karwar : A leopard prowling around a village in Ankola taluk has instilled fear among people. “The leopard has lifted cattle, dog and even poultry. We have brought it to the notice of the forest department,” said Abhishek Gouda, a villager. The CCTV footage of a leopard lifting poultry has gone viral.

“The footage was recorded by Ramanand Naik, a farmer, and we have shared it with the local forest staff,” Abhishek added. Vasanth Reddy, Karwar Deputy Conservator of Forests said officials have been deployed at the village who will stay there until the leopard is driven out.