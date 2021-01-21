STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farmers from Mysuru leave for Delhi supporting tractor rally

 Extending their support to the ‘Republic Day Tractor Parade’ organised at Delhi on January 26, several farmers from Chamarajangar and Mysuru left the city on Wednesday.

Farmers are participating in a tractor rally on The delhi meerut expressway on Thursday in a rehearsal for January 26 when they will move into Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Extending their support to the ‘Republic Day Tractor Parade’ organised at Delhi on January 26, several farmers from Chamarajangar and Mysuru left the city on Wednesday.Farmer leader and president of Karnataka State Sugarcane Growers’ Association Kuruburu Shantha Kumar welcomed the farmers who arrived from Chamarajanagar after paying respect to late activist Prof M D Nanjundaswamy.

Hundreds of farmers from the state are travelling to Delhi to express their solidarity with the protesting farmers and take part in the Republic Day Tractor Parade to be held demanding withdrawal of the farm laws.

Speaking after flagging off the vehicle from Mysuru, Kuruburu Shantakumar said several farmers of Aikya Horata (Farmers-Dalits-Labourers) Samithi under the leadership of Manchegowda, are leaving to Delhi. The farmers are carrying over 50 kg rice, vegetables, medicines and other essentials. While several are travelling by trucks, others will descend on the capital via trains.

Siddu stands out in Covid gear
Blue gloves, white mask and a face shield - after contracting Covid-19 and spending solitary time in hospital during treatment seemed to have left a deep impact on Siddaramaiah, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly. Amid thousands of protestors, many of whom showed no concern for the pandemic and threw caution into the air, Siddaramaiah stood out with his mask always on and armed with surgical gloves and a face shield that was on even when he was being detained by the police.

mla Anjali Nimbalkar faints during stir
Khanapur MLA Dr Anjali Nimbalkar fainted during the protest on Wednesday. Police personnel, party workers and colleagues rushed to the MLA’s aid and helped her out of the protest site. She was then helped into a car which drove her away. Minutes before getting into the car, she was seen being swarmed by women police in a bid to detain her. As she fainted, the MLA was brought to the doorstep of a bus meant to detain protestors and was seen regaining stability slowly.

Wooden plough turns protest prop
A wooden plough carried by Congress workers during Wednesday’s protest became the prop of the day. Congress workers first brought the shiny wooden prop to KPCC President D K Shivakumar’s residence where it was volleyed to all of the protest sites. At one point, Shivakumar too held the prop and posed for photos and videos. 

