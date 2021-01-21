No coercive action for transporting cattle for agriculture: State to HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The government on Wednesday informed the HC that no coercive action will be taken against those who breach Section 5 of Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Ordinance, which allows transporting cattle for agricultural or animal husbandry, till the rules come into force.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum adjourned the hearing to February 26, 2020, to enable the government to file statement of objections to the pleas, after recording the submissions made by Advocate General Prabhuling K Navadgi to that effect.