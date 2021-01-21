STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Polls on horizon, Congress adds two more working presidents

Ramalinga Reddy, who rose from councillor to home minister, and is seven-time MLA, is a senior leader who is expected to play an important role in the BBMP elections.

Published: 21st January 2021 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2021 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress on Wednesday appointed senior leaders R Ramalinga Reddy and R Dhruvanarayana as working presidents of the KPCC, raising the number of working presidents to an all-time high of five. The new appointments have been made keeping in mind BBMP polls and other upcoming elections in the State. Congress president Sonia Gandhi has appointed R Ramalinga Reddy and R Dhruvanarayana as working presidents with immediate effect, a statement released by party general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal said.

Ramalinga Reddy, who rose from councillor to home minister, and is seven-time MLA, is a senior leader who is expected to play an important role in the BBMP elections. “Though Reddy held a number of ministries, he was not given a bigger role in the party.

His strength is Bengaluru, which will help the Congress get good results in the BBMP elections. Reddy is non-controversial, he is good with BJP leaders, and by giving him more responsibilities, many local BJP leaders and former BBMP councillors might join the Congress and strengthen the party,’’ a Congress leader said, on condition of anonymity. 

KPCC President DK Shivakumar and three working presidents — Eshwar Khandre, Satish Jarkiholi and Saleem Ahmed — are holding top posts in the KPCC. While Khandre represents Kalyan Karnataka, Jarkiholi represents Mumbai-Karnataka and Saleem the minority community.

“In order to elevate someone from Old Mysuru region, including Bengaluru, Ramalinga Reddy and Dhruvanarayana were inducted as working presidents,’’ sources from Shivakumar’s office said. 

The Congress is also making an attempt to give representation to major castes and communities in Karnataka. Shivakumar is keen on building the party from the base, for which he is looking for people who can strengthen certain pockets or regions, to build the party from the grassroots level. “Zilla and Taluk Panchayat elections are due in April or May, so appointment of these leaders will help the party,” sources said.

Comments

