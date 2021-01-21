STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Professor from Karnataka to be part of technical committee of Ram temple construction at Ayodhya

Professor Sitharam, who is presently functioning as Director at Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, is known for his works in the fields of rock mechanics, rock engineering.

Prof TG Sitaram with his father TS Gundurao and mother Vatsala during one of his visit to Challakere.

Professor TG Sitaram with his father TS Gundurao and mother Vatsala during one of his visit to Challakere.

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Chitradurga will have a pie of share in building the Ram temple at Ayodhya as Professor TG Sitharam from Talaku will be a part of the technical team which will check the quality of building the temple.

Professor Sitharam, who is presently functioning as Director at Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, is known for his works in the fields of rock mechanics, rock engineering and geotechnical earthquake engineering. He is an elected fellow of Indian Geotechnical Society, Institution of Engineers (India) and American Society of Civil Engineers.

Prior to this, he worked as professor at Indian Institute of Science Bengaluru since 1994. He also worked at Centre for infrastructure, Sustainable Transportation and Urban Planning at IISc till 2014 and now he is a part of the technical team (Eight-member team appointed by central government) that will be checking the quality of construction of the Sri Ram temple.

TG Sitaram hailing from the Talaku town of Challakere taluk is the son of TS Gundurao and Vatsala who have links with the famed writer Ta Raa Subbarao. Sitaram born at Talaku received his primary education at government school Malebennuru in Harihar taluk after this he joined National College at Bengaluru for higher education, Bachelor of Engineering in Civil Engineering during the year 1978-1984 from University of Mysore. 

After this he completed his MS from IISc during the year 1984-86 and Ph D from University of Waterloo from 1988-91.

Honorary president of the association M Vasudevarao said that TG Seetharam will be invited to Challakere shortly and felicitated on behalf of the Brahmin Association. General secretary N Gopinath, vice president HV Yogesh, Nagaraj, M Satyanarayan and others said that it is a pride for the people of the Chitradurga, as son of soil will be the technical expert for the ambitious Sri Rama temple at Ayodhya.

