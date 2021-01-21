STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Provide midday meals, restart all classes: Forum

More than a fortnight after schools opened to some classes, the government is yet to restart midday meals.

Published: 21st January 2021 06:14 AM

Midday meals being served to children aged between 6-14 years of age.

For representational purposes

By Pearl Maria Dsouza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: More than a fortnight after schools opened to some classes, the government is yet to restart midday meals. This, despite the assurance of Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar in this regard.

Vidyarthi Nade Shaleya Kade, a forum of parents, teachers, education and health experts, has put forth a list of demands, including the need for restarting all classes by January 23, and providing midday meals. It said they would start a movement on January 25 if their demands are not met. Food kits supplied to students’ homes are not serving the purpose of increasing the children’s nutritional intake, the members of the forum said.

“Even if food kits are given in the proportion they ought to be, it’s just rice and dal. There is no milk powder or vegetable. A bigger problem is that working class parents are out of the house in the morning, leaving the child with uncooked food. The kits do not serve any purpose,” said M Kutti, a parent from Uppinangady, with children studying in class 10, 1, and 4.

Educationists , health experts, School Development and Monitoring Committee members and teachers have been ruing the continued closure of schools for those below class six and the lack of nutritional intake for students. These experts are awaiting the government’s decision to reopen all classes. Till now, the state government has allowed opening up of class 10 and 12 and Vidyagama in a new version for class six to 9. A decision is yet to be announced for the other classes.

“When we met the Minister in December, we were assured that all classes would be opened by January 15. But nothing has happened. Nutritional intake has dropped and malnutrition has increased among students with Anganwadis remaining closed. There is a need for the government to restart the midday meal programme,” health expert Dr Bevinje Srinivas Kakkilaya told TNIE.

midday meals
