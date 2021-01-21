STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra denies allegations of interfering in Karnataka Cabinet reshuffle

When questioned about the dissatisfaction of some ministers over allocation of portfolios, Vijayendra said that the Chief Minister would talk to them and resolve the matter

Vice president of BJP Karnataka unit, BY Vijayendra, son of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

Vice president of BJP Karnataka unit, BY Vijayendra, son of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. (Photo | BY Vijayendra Twitter)

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The BJP's state vice-president B Y Vijayendra, who is also the son of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, has denied allegations that he interfered in the allocation of portfolios of the ministers.

Vijayendra, who was here to attend a private programme, said that the Chief Minister has a wide experience of over three decades in politics and administrative matters. He is also experienced in handling the Chief Minister’s post independently. When this is the case, why should he allow me to interfere, Vijayendra questioned.

When questioned about the dissatisfaction of some ministers over allocation of portfolios, Vijayendra said that the Chief Minister would talk to them and resolve the matter. Dissatisfaction is common everywhere and cooling the dissatisfaction is also common, Vijayendra said.

He refused to answer questions on the outburst of BJP MLA Basavanagowda Yatnal against the Chief Minister.

