Check lake bed encroachment, HC tells DC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka HC Thursday directed the Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru Urban district to check the encroachment of the Basavanapura lake bed in KR Puram Hobli, and accordingly take steps to fix the boundary by conducting a survey. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum directed the DC to ensure that the survey is carried out to fix a boundary to ascertain the encroachment. The DC should also to check the release of industrial effluents into the lake.