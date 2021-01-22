DCs to take govt services to villages 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As part of the State government’s initiative to take government services to the doorsteps of people, Deputy Commissioners and revenue department officials will visit villages every month.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka said on Thursday that DCs, Assistant Commissioners, Tahasildars and other officers will visit villages every third Saturday of the month, and attend to issues in the villages from 10am to5 pm.

“A week earlier, villagers will be informed and they can give applications related to government schemes or programmes to local officials. Within a week, the officers will take appropriate action and inform applicants about the status during their visit to villages,” the minister said. The officers will also look into any complaints or discrepancies in land records and take action.

Ashoka said the officers will ensure that eligible pensioners get pension, and will look at providing housing, clear government lands of encroachments and create awareness about government programmes. “During their visits, the officers will have lunch at government schools or hostels to ensure that students get good quality food. They will not have breakfast or lunch at any leaders’ residence,” he added.The government is also coming up with Aadhaar-linked system to ensure that senior citizens get old age pension without difficulty.