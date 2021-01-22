STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Feel proud to release book on inspiring life of HK Patil: Ex-CJI Venkatachalaiah

The book covers five generations — H K Patil's grandparents, parents, himself, his children and grandchildren.

Published: 22nd January 2021 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2021 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Former Chief Justice of India  MN Venkatachalaiah releases a coffee table book, ‘Rural Emancipator: Cooperator, Administrator, Reformer’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Chief Justice of India MN Venkatachalaiah released a coffee table book on former state rural development minister and All India Congress Committee in-charge of Maharashtra HK Patil on Thursday.Titled ‘Rural Emancipator: Cooperator, Administrator, Reformer’, the book has been published by The New Indian Express.

During a virtual launch of the book, Venkatachalaiah said, “I feel a great sense of pride by releasing a coffee table book on HK Patil. It is a thematic book. It’s not just filled with praise and one can absorb the simple but inspiring life of Patil with their eyes. I feel a sense of fulfilment in conveying my appreciation towards the effort.” 

The book covers five generations — H K Patil’s grandparents, parents, himself, his children and grandchildren. “The New Indian Express has collected some rare pictures to make the book more comprehensive, relevant, and readable.

The fine blend of text and pictures about the various phases of his life has been well extracted to present to the reader a feast for the eyes about the real personality of Patil. 

The focus is also on his indubitable faith in pragmatic reforms and change for betterment, and elevating life of the rural masses,” Venkatachalaiah added.

