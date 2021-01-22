Have sorted out differences with ministers: Yediyurappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said on Thursday that he spoke to ministers who had expressed displeasure over the portfolio allocation and the issue has been sorted out. He said all ministers, including JC Madhuswamy and K Gopalaiah, do not have any issues with the changes.

“They were little upset and I have spoken to all of them. Now, there is no dissatisfaction or differences,” he told reporters.

Madhuswamy was miffed over being shifted from Law and Parliamentary Affairs to Medical Education and Kannada and Culture Department and K Gopaliah was upset over the change from Food and Civil Supplies to Horticulture. He said expansion and allocation of portfolios is not an easy task and it is difficult to make everyone happy.

“I have given them responsibilities after holding discussions. Let them work now and if they do not like it, we can make changes,” he added.