In a smart move, BSY retains key portfolios

BENGALURU: In a smart move, keeping elections, especially the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) polls in mind, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa retained the Bengaluru Development portfolio, coveted by many of his cabinet colleagues. Of 33 ministers in Yediyurappa’s cabinet, eight are from Bengaluru.

While five of them — Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan, V Somanna, Suresh Kumar, Aravind Limbavali and R Ashoka are from the old team, ST Somashekar, Byrathi Basavaraj and Gopalaiah are from the new team.

This apart, Yediyurappa has also promised Rajarajeshwarinagar MLA Munirathna that he will induct him into the ministry for helping him form the government. Allocating Bengaluru Development to any one of these ministers would have widened the gap between the old and new teams, and also the ministers. This could impact BBMP elections, BJP sources said. There was a buzz that Limbavali was keen on the portfolio, but was given Forests.

On Wednesday, the Congress appointed R Ramalinga Reddy as a KPCC Working President, clearly with the BBMP elections in mind. This also means that the BJP has to flex some muscle against the Congress veteran.

“Each of these eight MLAs is strong in some constituencies -- Ashoka has a hold on Bengaluru South, Somanna and Suresh Kumar on the West, Somashekar and Ashwath Narayan on the North, Aravinda Limbavali on the East.

“Giving importance to any one of them might not be acceptable to the others, and could affect the BBMP polls. BJP is under pressure to win the elections as the party is ruling the State, so the CM cannot take a risk at this time,’’ said BJP sources.Other than Backward Classes and Information and Public Relations, Yediyurappa retained most of the portfolios he was holding.

Minister Umesh Katti, who got Food and Civil Supplies, was said to be eying Energy. A few other ministers, including Ramesh Jarkiholi, was also hoping to bag Energy. Again, the CM has kept this portfolio, controlling more damage. Infrastructure is another portfolio in demand, which he has not allocated to anyone.

Changes in Portfolio

Basavarj Bommai Home; Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Legislation)

JC Madhuswamy Medical Education, Kannada and Culture

CC Patil Small scale industries, Information and Public Relations

Kota Srinivas Poojari Endowment Department and Backward Classes Welfare

Anand Singh Tourism, Environment and Ecology

Dr K Sudhakar Health and Family Welfare

K Gopaliah Horticulture, Sugarcane

Prabhu Chauhan Animal Husbandry

Shivaram Hebbar Labour

