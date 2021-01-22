Kannada flag row: Police stop Shiv Sena workers at border

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Tension prevailed in Belagavi on Thursday as hundreds of Shiv Sena workers, armed with the saffron flags, tried to enter the district through the Karnataka border near Shinoli village. This led to a confrontation between the Shiv Sena activists and the Belagavi police. The workers were on their way to participate in the protest of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti. However, the city police had not given them permission to take out a rally.

When the police did not allow the Shiv Sena workers, they went back from the checkpost gates at noon. But it is said that they are staying at Shinnoli village and planning to enter Belagavi. The Shiv Sena workers installed the saffron flag at Banewadi village in Belagavi district.