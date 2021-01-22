STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Kannada flag row: Police stop Shiv Sena workers at border

  Tension prevailed in Belagavi on Thursday as hundreds of Shiv Sena workers, armed with the saffron flags, tried to enter the district through the Karnataka border near Shinoli village.

Published: 22nd January 2021 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2021 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

Image of a huge Kannada flag being taken out during a procession used for representational purpose (File | KPN)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Tension prevailed in Belagavi on Thursday as hundreds of Shiv Sena workers, armed with the saffron flags, tried to enter the district through the Karnataka border near Shinoli village. This led to a confrontation between the Shiv Sena activists and the Belagavi police. The workers were on their way to participate in the protest of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti. However, the city police had not given them permission to take out a rally.

When the police did not allow the Shiv Sena workers, they went back from the checkpost gates at noon. But it is said that they are staying at Shinnoli village and planning to enter Belagavi. The Shiv Sena workers installed the saffron flag at Banewadi village in Belagavi district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kannada flag Belagavi Shiv Sena
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
CBI books Cambridge Analytica, Global Science Research for illegal data harvesting
Professor Nikhil Srivastava (Photo | UC Berkeley website)
Indian mathematician Nikhil Srivastava named joint winner of Michael and Sheila Held Prize
Shanthi Kalathil
Surprise, surprise! Joe Biden’s rights keeper has her roots in Alappuzha
For representation purposes
Wife, not father, has right over deceased man's sperm: Calcutta High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers delegation coming out after the meeting with Union Agricultural minister Narendra singh Tomar at Vigyan bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
11th round of talks conducted between protesting farmer unions and Centre
Deputy CM Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas interacting with discharged patients at Turpu Veedhi in Eluru (File photo | Express)
Mystery illness reported in another village near Eluru in Andhra Pradesh, 22 fall sick
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp