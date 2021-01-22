STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Married daughters of deceased govt staffers can get job

At a cost of `35 crore, the e-administration facility under KSWAN will be extended to 58 tahsildars office, 30 district training centres, 227 taluk panchayats, and 3 regional commission offices.

Published: 22nd January 2021 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2021 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

Home and Law minister Basavaraj Bommai, DyCM Laxman Savadi, Revenue Minister R Ashoka and V Somanna at the cabinet meeting on Thursday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the Karnataka High Court’s order that married daughters are also eligible to seek jobs on compassionate grounds, the state cabinet on Wednesday gave administrative approval to amend the Karnataka Civil Services (Appointment on Compassionate Grounds) Rules. The amends will allow family members of a deceased state government employee, including married daughters, to apply for jobs. 

Home Minister Basavraj Bommai, who also assumed charge as Law and Parliamentary affairs minister on Wednesday, said the amendment will also extend to whoever assumes responsibility as the primary care giver of the deceased’s parents or spouse but falls within the definition of a family member. The cabinet agreed to extend the government guarantee by a year for a loan of Rs 24 crore taken by Karnataka State Handloom Development Corporation. 

At a cost of `35 crore, the e-administration facility under KSWAN will be extended to 58 tahsildars office, 30 district training centres, 227 taluk panchayats, and 3 regional commission offices. The state cabinet has also given the administrative nod to undertake the construction of toilets in 5.5 lakh households for the next five years under the Swachch Bharat mission. At least 70 per cent of the cost will come from the state and Central government while 30 per cent will be transferred by the 15th Finance Commission.  

The cabinet agreed to allow a one-time regularisation of about 65 Housing Board layouts constructed without permissions, approvals or sanctions by local administration and municipal bodies. “These layouts have been there since 2000. While sites have been allotted already, amenities and facilities have not been provided due to permissions and sanctions being withheld by local authorities. This is a one-time regularisation effort,” said Bommai, adding that the cabinet will ensure such instances do not repeat. 

The cabinet agreed that at the cost of `10.27 crore, about 62,580 Anganwadi helpers and 65,911 workers will be given two sets of uniforms, sarees sourced from the Handlooms Development Corporation. The cabinet has given the administrative nod to float tenders to procure and distribute motorised vehicles to 1,500 physically handicapped individuals at the cost of `12.75 crore and to set up a project report for lift irrigation from Tunga river to fill up lakes in Honalli. The Cabinet approved the Governor’s speech draft for the upcoming joint session of the state legislature.

