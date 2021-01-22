Tumakuru officials fake taking jab

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Two Tumakuru health department officials are in the eye of a storm after a video of them pretending to take the vaccine went viral on social media.District Health Officer Dr M B Nagendrappa and principal of the health staff training institute Dr Rajani M pretended to take the vaccine at the District Training Centre (DTC) on January 16. Deputy Commissioner Dr Rakesh Kumar had visited the centre that day and advised senior health officials to take the shot as it would send a message to health workers who had signed up for the vaccine.

“I did pretend for the demonstration, but I took the vaccine later. The information has not been uploaded as mapping was not done in my case,” Dr Nagendrappa told The New Indian Express.Dr Rajani, said, “Mapping for my vaccination was done and I got the jab much earlier, before demonstrating to the media.”