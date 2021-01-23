STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

After Sasikala, relative and cell mate Ilavarasi tests positive for coronavirus

After she tested positive, as she was asymptomatic, she was given initial treatment at the prison hospital before shifting to the Victoria Hospital.  

Published: 23rd January 2021 10:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2021 10:38 PM   |  A+A-

J Ilavarasi

VK Sasikala's relative J Ilavarasi (Photo | EPS)

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two days after former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late Jayalalithaa's aide VK Sasikala tested positive for Covid 19, her sister-in-law and her cell mate at Bengaluru's prison, J Ilavarasi has also tested positive for covid. She is asymptomatic and has been shifted to Victoria Hospital, where Sasikala is also being treated for the same infection. Ilavarasi was also awaiting release on January 27th along with Sasikala.  

"45-year-old Ilavarasi's RTPCR test report came positive and she was brought to the hospital by the prison authorities around 3.30 PM. She is asymptomatic and is being treated for covid 19. She is a patient with history of diabetes and hypertension," said Dr Jayanthi, Dean of Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI).  According to prison officials, Ilavarasi's samples for Covid-19 was taken on Friday, while her Rapid Antigen Test had shown negative they waited for the RTPCR test reports which came positve. After she tested positive, as she was asymptomatic, she was given initial treatment at the prison hospital before shifting to the Victoria Hospital.  

Meanwhile, the authorities clarified that both Sasikala and Ilavarasi were put in one cell and there were no other occupants. However, as a precautionary measure, 15 prison staff who had come in contact with the duo were subjected to tests and all their reports have come negative.  "we also subjected some of our prison staff including those who had accompanied Sasikala while shifting her to Bowring on Thursday. Their test reports have come out as negative,” prison officials said.  

Meanwhile the health bulletin released by Victoria Hospital said that Sasikala is though still in ICU has been responding well to the treatment and her symptoms have reduced. "she is being continuously monitored in ICU ward. She is conscious, alert and well oriented. She is also taking oral food normally," said the bulletin.  

She was taken to Bowring Hospital on Wednesday after she complained of breathlessness. She was later shifted to Victoria Hospital and was admitted to the ICU for Severe Acute Respiratory Infection. Her CT Scan had later confirmed that she was positive for covid 19.  Sasikala and Ilavarasi are serving a four-year prison term in a disproportionate assets case. The case pertains to the amassment of disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 66.65 crore during J Jayalalithaa’s tenure as chief minister of Tamil Nadu from 1991-1996. They were awarded a fine amount of Rs 10 crore each. The duo are awaiting release on Wednesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sasikala J Ilavarasi coronavirus Victoria Hospital Bengaluru
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu. (Photo| EPS/ U Rakesh Kumar)
Rahul Gandhi visits Tamil Nadu, kick-starts election campaign
Shristi Goswami
One Day Chief Minister: Haridwar Girl set to lead Uttarakhand state on January 24
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp