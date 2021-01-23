After Sasikala, relative and cell mate Ilavarasi tests positive for coronavirus

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two days after former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late Jayalalithaa's aide VK Sasikala tested positive for Covid 19, her sister-in-law and her cell mate at Bengaluru's prison, J Ilavarasi has also tested positive for covid. She is asymptomatic and has been shifted to Victoria Hospital, where Sasikala is also being treated for the same infection. Ilavarasi was also awaiting release on January 27th along with Sasikala.

"45-year-old Ilavarasi's RTPCR test report came positive and she was brought to the hospital by the prison authorities around 3.30 PM. She is asymptomatic and is being treated for covid 19. She is a patient with history of diabetes and hypertension," said Dr Jayanthi, Dean of Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI). According to prison officials, Ilavarasi's samples for Covid-19 was taken on Friday, while her Rapid Antigen Test had shown negative they waited for the RTPCR test reports which came positve. After she tested positive, as she was asymptomatic, she was given initial treatment at the prison hospital before shifting to the Victoria Hospital.

Meanwhile, the authorities clarified that both Sasikala and Ilavarasi were put in one cell and there were no other occupants. However, as a precautionary measure, 15 prison staff who had come in contact with the duo were subjected to tests and all their reports have come negative. "we also subjected some of our prison staff including those who had accompanied Sasikala while shifting her to Bowring on Thursday. Their test reports have come out as negative,” prison officials said.

Meanwhile the health bulletin released by Victoria Hospital said that Sasikala is though still in ICU has been responding well to the treatment and her symptoms have reduced. "she is being continuously monitored in ICU ward. She is conscious, alert and well oriented. She is also taking oral food normally," said the bulletin.

She was taken to Bowring Hospital on Wednesday after she complained of breathlessness. She was later shifted to Victoria Hospital and was admitted to the ICU for Severe Acute Respiratory Infection. Her CT Scan had later confirmed that she was positive for covid 19. Sasikala and Ilavarasi are serving a four-year prison term in a disproportionate assets case. The case pertains to the amassment of disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 66.65 crore during J Jayalalithaa’s tenure as chief minister of Tamil Nadu from 1991-1996. They were awarded a fine amount of Rs 10 crore each. The duo are awaiting release on Wednesday.