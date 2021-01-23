BSY changes portfolios again, but some still sore

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/TUMAKURU: Within 24 hours of portfolio allocation, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa made a few changes to accommodate disgruntled ministers and reshuffled ministries again, but a few ministers continued to be unhappy and expressed displeasure over their new responsibilities. Minister JC Madhuswamy, who was given Medical Education and Wakf and Haj Board on Friday, appeared to have softened his stand, while Health Minister K Sudhakar, who was divested of Medical Education, said he will approach the Chief Minister. Madhuswamy, who had earlier said he would not accept his new portfolios, said he would abide by the decision of the “captain of the team”.

He was regretful about parting with Minor Irrigation, which he claimed was close to his heart. “Though I insisted on it as it is close to my heart, it was taken away,” he said. Rubbishing remarks that he had been sidelined, Madhuswamy said that Medical Education is an elite and responsible portfolio. He had skipped the CM’s event in his home district Tumakuru on Thursday, besides the cabinet meeting, after being given Kannada and Culture, which has now been given to Aravind Limbavali.

Sudhakar said he would ask the CM to return Medical Education to him, as it is easy for one minister to coordinate with the heal th depar tment . “Earlier, Health and Medical Education were with two ministers, it was difficult to monitor Covid cases. That’s when we decided to club both departments, and Covid cases came under control. I will request the CM to give both portfolios to one person as a second Covid wave is expected in February,’’ he said. Meanwhile, some of the new ministers are happy.

Minor Irrigation Minister CP Yogeshwar was off to a quick start, as he accompanied Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi to Hassan to inspect the ongoing Yettinahole project. He is expected to travel to various districts with Jarkiholi next week. “I have already taken charge,’’ he added. Gopalaiah, who was given Horticulture on Thursday, was given Excise on Friday. “I have the satisfaction of working for the poor as Food and Civil Supplies Minister for 11 months. I asked for Excise and the CM agreed. I have convened a meeting on Monday and will work to get more revenue for the government,’’ he added.

CM will resolve rift within party soon: Jarkiholi

Belagavi: Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi said that the rift within the BJP over the allotment of portfolios would be resolved soon. “All the cabinet ministers will hold a meeting in Bengaluru to set things in order,” he added. He said on Friday that he had already spoken to some of the upset cabinet ministers and said, “I have already spoken to Health Minister K Sudhakar and will hold talks with others once I am back after inspecting the Yettinahole project,’’ he said. He expressed confidence that the chief minister will resolve the matter. “I have not yet spoken to the CM on the issue of allotment of portfolios. If needed, I will take up the issue with him,’’ he said.