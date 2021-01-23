STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

BSY changes portfolios again, but some still sore

Medical Education is bone of contention: Madhuswamy gets it, Sudhakar wants it back; Gopalaiah given Excise ministry

Published: 23rd January 2021 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2021 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/TUMAKURU: Within 24 hours of portfolio allocation, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa made a few changes to accommodate disgruntled ministers and reshuffled ministries again, but a few ministers continued to be unhappy and expressed displeasure over their new responsibilities. Minister JC Madhuswamy, who was given Medical Education and Wakf and Haj Board on Friday, appeared to have softened his stand, while Health Minister K Sudhakar, who was divested of Medical Education, said he will approach the Chief Minister. Madhuswamy, who had earlier said he would not accept his new portfolios, said he would abide by the decision of the “captain of the team”.

He was regretful about parting with Minor Irrigation, which he claimed was close to his heart. “Though I insisted on it as it is close to my heart, it was taken away,” he said. Rubbishing remarks that he had been sidelined, Madhuswamy said that Medical Education is an elite and responsible portfolio. He had skipped the CM’s event in his home district Tumakuru on Thursday, besides the cabinet meeting, after being given Kannada and Culture, which has now been given to Aravind Limbavali.

Sudhakar said he would ask the CM to return Medical Education to him, as it is easy for one minister to coordinate with the heal th depar tment . “Earlier, Health and Medical Education were with two ministers, it was difficult to monitor Covid cases. That’s when we decided to club both departments, and Covid cases came under control. I will request the CM to give both portfolios to one person as a second Covid wave is expected in February,’’ he said. Meanwhile, some of the new ministers are happy.

Minor Irrigation Minister CP Yogeshwar was off to a quick start, as he accompanied Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi to Hassan to inspect the ongoing Yettinahole project. He is expected to travel to various districts with Jarkiholi next week. “I have already taken charge,’’ he added. Gopalaiah, who was given Horticulture on Thursday, was given Excise on Friday. “I have the satisfaction of working for the poor as Food and Civil Supplies Minister for 11 months. I asked for Excise and the CM agreed. I have convened a meeting on Monday and will work to get more revenue for the government,’’ he added.

CM will resolve rift within party soon: Jarkiholi

Belagavi: Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi said that the rift within the BJP over the allotment of portfolios would be resolved soon. “All the cabinet ministers will hold a meeting in Bengaluru to set things in order,” he added. He said on Friday that he had already spoken to some of the upset cabinet ministers and said, “I have already spoken to Health Minister K Sudhakar and will hold talks with others once I am back after inspecting the Yettinahole project,’’ he said. He expressed confidence that the chief minister will resolve the matter. “I have not yet spoken to the CM on the issue of allotment of portfolios. If needed, I will take up the issue with him,’’ he said.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa Karnataka cabinet
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers delegation coming out after the meeting with Union Agricultural minister Narendra singh Tomar at Vigyan bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
11th round of talks conducted between protesting farmer unions and Centre
Deputy CM Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas interacting with discharged patients at Turpu Veedhi in Eluru (File photo | Express)
Mystery illness reported in another village near Eluru in Andhra Pradesh, 22 fall sick
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp