Camera traps, elephant patrols look for injured tiger

BENGALURU: Forest department officials of Kerala and Karnataka are leaving no stone unturned as they look for an injured tiger which is now thought to be wandering the forests of the Bandipur Tiger Reserve. The Karnataka Forest Department officials have installed 20-25 cameras across a stretch of 8.5 km, with one camera being installed within a distance of less than 500 metres to capture the big cat’s movements. They have also deployed three elephant patrolling teams and special foot patrolling teams to search for the carnivore. Officials said efforts are on to catch and treat the tiger, and more importantly, to protect it from poachers.

Since cases of poaching have been on the rise since the lockdown, the department is very cautious, a senior forest department official said. Bandipur Tiger Reserve Director Natesh Sira Rajappa told The New Indian Express: “Ever since we received news of the tiger, teams were deployed and the search began. But so far, the animal remains elusive. We are not sure whether it is alive. If found, we will capture, treat and release it back into the wild. We have only been hearing that people have seen the tiger in Kerala, but we have been unable to spot it here. Search for the animal continues.”

It may be recalled that the tiger had created panic among the locals in Wayanad at the Karnataka-Kerala border, after it injured a forest ranger and killed three heads of cattle last week. Officials from the Kerala Forest Department had informed their counterparts in Bandipur that the tiger had crossed the Kabini river and entered the state. Conservationists, however, point out that nature should not be interfered with.

“If the animal is injured, nature should take its course. There have been several instances in the past where animal lovers have interfered, and it has backfired. According to Kerala, the tiger has neck injuries because it was caught in a snare. Officials from Karantaka and Kerala should work on removing these snares and catch the culprits,” a conservationist said.