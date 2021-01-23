CCB arrests two inter-state burglars

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sleut hs of the Central Crime Branch probing the spate of burglaries in the city recently, which saw the seizure of 1.5 kg of gold jewellery worth Rs 75 lakh, have revealed new findings. The two suspects who were nabbed earlier, are found to be involved in similar cases previously, with ten cases solved with their arrest. A senior police officer said that Fayum alias ATM Fayum (35) and Murasaleem Mohammed (42), who hail from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, were arrested in December last year.

They have been involved in around 35 cases. Police had earlier recovered 4 kg of gold jewellery from them. During interrogation, they had stated to have disposed of the loot in Chandausi, UP. The duo used to come to the city by car, commit a series of burglaries in locked houses and leave for UP. The police also had seized car and two mobile phones from them.