Committee submits interim report, blames BJP for Council ruckus

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The House Committee constituted to inquire into the ruckus in the Legislative Council on December 15, 2020, submitted its interim report on Friday and has sought more time for the detailed report. Council Chairman Prathapchandra Shetty, and committee chairman and JDS MLA Marithibbe Gowda said they submitted the 84-page interim report after holding four meetings and collecting statements of witnesses and evidence in 20 days.

Council Secretary, marshals, and Congress MLC Ramesh have given their statements. The committee has decided to gather more information from CCTV footage in the House and from private TV channels which covered the developments. It has also written to the Home Department asking for a copy of a letter reportedly written by Deputy Council Chairman Dharme Gowda before his death. Gowda said the committee had five members but BJP members H Vishwanath and S V Sankanur resigned.

Hence, the threemember committee will write to the chairman requesting more time as 20 days were insufficient to submit a detailed report. Congress MLC and committee member BK Hariprasad said the committee has looked into CCTV footage, the Council webcast, and footage submitted by some TV channels after the committee requested it. Sources said the interim report blamed BJP ministers and members for the ruckus and recommended action against several members of the House.

Me a nwh i l e , t h e B J P has again given a notice to move a no-confidence motion against the Chairman during the session starting from January 28. The Chairman had earlier rejected the notice issued by the BJP seeking to move no confidence motion.