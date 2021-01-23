STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Decide on firecracker ban, HC tells state

A division bench of Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice MG Uma passed the order while disposing the PILs filed by Samarpana, a socio-cultural organisation, and AS Vishnu Bharath, a city resident.

Published: 23rd January 2021 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2021 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday directed the State Government to take appropriate decision on the requests made by the petitioners for ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers in Karnataka, considering its impact on the envi ronment and heal t h of citizens. A division bench of Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice MG Uma passed the order while disposing the PILs filed by Samarpana, a socio-cultural organisation, and AS Vishnu Bharath, a city resident.

The bench asked the state to take decision on the prayers made by the petitioners, by taking note of the judgements of the apex court and the directions issued by the National Green Tribunal in relation to firecrackers, noise and air pollution and religious rights.

The bench said that the High Court cannot pass orders banning firecrackers under Article 226 of the Constitution, as power to make such a decision vests with the State Government, though protecting health of citizens is more important in view of a pandemic like Covid-19.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
firecracker ban Karnataka High Court
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers delegation coming out after the meeting with Union Agricultural minister Narendra singh Tomar at Vigyan bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
11th round of talks conducted between protesting farmer unions and Centre
Deputy CM Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas interacting with discharged patients at Turpu Veedhi in Eluru (File photo | Express)
Mystery illness reported in another village near Eluru in Andhra Pradesh, 22 fall sick
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp