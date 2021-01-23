FDA exam postponed after question paper leak in Karnataka

Manju Shettar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Exams for the post of First Division Assistant, have been postponed after Bengaluru police busted a racket of question paper leak by arresting a gang of six who were selling the exam question papers.

The competitive exams for the post of FDA were scheduled to be held on Sunday and is organised by Karnataka Public Service Commission which has now been postponed following the paper leak.

A senior police officer from Central Crime Branch (CCB) said that based on a tip off, a special team raided a place in Ullal in Jnanabharati police station limits and arrested Chandru and Rajappa red handed along with four others. The police recovered question papers, cash Rs 24 lakh and three vehicles from them.

The gang was using the stolen vehicles to circulate the question papers to job aspirants who have approached them a few days back and paid some money as advance. All of them were taken into custody for questioning to ascertain their network and informed the KPSC.

The CCB officials are checking the background of the arrested to ascertain whether they have connection with Shivakumar, a kingpin of PU question paper leak.

Following the arrest, KPSC secretary G Satyavathi announced the postponement of exams and said that the next date of the exams will be announced soon. 3.74 lakh aspirants had to be appear for the exams.