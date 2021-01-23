STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

FDA exam postponed after question paper leak in Karnataka

The CCB officials are checking the background of the arrested to ascertain whether they have connection with Shivakumar, a kingpin of PU question paper leak.

Published: 23rd January 2021 09:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2021 09:50 PM   |  A+A-

Exam

For representational purposes

By Manju Shettar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Exams for the post of First Division Assistant, have been postponed after Bengaluru police busted a racket of question paper leak by arresting a gang of six who were selling the exam question papers.

The competitive exams for the post of FDA were scheduled to be held on Sunday and is organised by Karnataka Public Service Commission which has now been postponed following the paper leak.

A senior police officer from Central Crime Branch (CCB) said that based on a tip off, a special team raided a place in Ullal in Jnanabharati police station limits and arrested Chandru and Rajappa red handed along with four others. The police recovered question papers, cash Rs 24 lakh and three vehicles from them. 

The gang was using the stolen vehicles to circulate the question papers to job aspirants who have approached them a few days back and paid some money as advance. All of them were taken into custody for questioning to ascertain their network and informed the KPSC.

The CCB officials are checking the background of the arrested to ascertain whether they have connection with Shivakumar, a kingpin of PU question paper leak.

Following the arrest, KPSC secretary G Satyavathi announced the postponement of exams and said that the next date of the exams will be announced soon. 3.74 lakh aspirants had to be appear for the exams.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka FDA exam question paper leak KPSC
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu. (Photo| EPS/ U Rakesh Kumar)
Rahul Gandhi visits Tamil Nadu, kick-starts election campaign
Shristi Goswami
One Day Chief Minister: Haridwar Girl set to lead Uttarakhand state on January 24
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp