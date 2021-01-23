STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hope to be Karnataka CM some day: Umesh Katti

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Umesh Katti on Friday raised his voice for a separate North Karnataka state, saying it is natural to do so when a region faces discrimination.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Umesh Katti seeks blessings from Sri Siddalinga Swami at Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru on Friday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Food and Civil Supplies Minister Umesh Katti on Friday raised his voice for a separate North Karnataka state, saying it is natural to do so when a region faces discrimination. “Karnataka is an integration of Old Mysuru, Mumbai-Karnataka and Hyderabad-Karnataka. I had raised my voice when there was disparity in development,” he told reporters after offering prayers at the ‘gadduge’ of Sri Shivakumara Swamiji at Siddaganga Mutt here.

Asked about the Chief Minister’s post, Katti said, “I am 60 and Basanagouda Patil Yatnal is 57, and we still have time to become chief minister as the upper age limit in the BJP is 75 years. Right now, the seat is not vacant but as eight-time MLA, I will aspire for the post in future.”

He said that he was happy that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has finally inducted him into the cabinet, and is happy with his portfolio, as it involves food security for 4.36 crore people under the Public Distribution System. He said he would have accepted any responsibility given to him.

“I will keep the faith the Chief Minister has reposed in me, and bring a good name to the government by delivering the goods. I never asked the Chief Minister or party leaders for any particular portfolio as it is the prerogative of the CM to allot portfolios to his colleagues,” said Katti. On sharing of Krishna river waters, he suggested that 905 tmcft water be utilised to irrigate Hyderabad-Karnataka region. “I have no objection to giving Krishna water to Bengaluru too,” he added.

