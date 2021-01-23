STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sasikala stable, won’t be shifted to private hospital

You are putting every health care worker at risk at Victoria Hospital and BMCRI," read the message.

Published: 23rd January 2021 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2021 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

VK Sasikala

VK Sasikala. (File photo |EPS)

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s aide, VK Sasikala has been on oxygen in the intensive care unit at the Victoria Hospital after she tested positive for Covid on Thursday. Health bulletin released by the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) said Sasikala was conscious and well-oriented. As on 6pm on Friday, her pulse read 67/minute and her oxygen levels were 98 per cent. Contrary to rumours that she would be shifted to Manipal Hospital for treatment, sources told TNIE that she cannot be shifted to a private hospital as she is in judicial custody. “She has to get orders from the court for being shifted to a private hospital.

Her relatives have been demanding that she should be shifted to a private hospital but it can’t be done without court orders,” said sources. Meanwhile, an insider at Victori a Hospital has raised concerns over the alleged breach of Covid protocol when Sasikala was brought to the casualty ward of the hospital on Thursday. “A suspected SARI prisoner was brought to the hospital, and later her results came positive. During this time, no Covid protocol was followed.

The patient was kept in casualty for hours and shifted to non-Covid ICU, radiology department, and other areas, without taking into consideration that the patient has to be treated as Covid-positive unless proved otherwise,” read the message that was reportedly circulated in a closed in-house group of doctors. The message alleged that during Sasikala’s stay in the casualty ward, some hospital administration staff were in touch with her and postgraduate students were called in.

“This is unsafe and unacceptable practice. You are putting every health care worker at risk at Victoria Hospital and BMCRI,” read the message. “Kindly make suitable arrangements for suspected SARI patients in a different area and not in the non-Covid area,” the message said. However, a senior staff member said that Sasikala was brought to Victoria Hospital from Bowring Hospital, where her RAT and RT-PCR tests were negative. “She was moved to the ICU in TCC soon after her RT-PCR came positive,” the staff member said. According to sources, Sasikala’s sister-in-law Ilavarasi has reportedly tested negative.

