STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Shivamogga blast: Congress demands probe by sitting HC Judge

At least five people were killed in the explosion at a stone quarry on the outskirts of Shivamogga city on Thursday night.

Published: 23rd January 2021 07:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2021 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

Police officers investigate the blast site near Shivamogga on Friday | Shimoga Nandan

By PTI

BENGALURU: Opposition Congress in Karnataka on Saturday demanded a probe by a sitting High Court Judge into the explosion at a stone quarry near Shivamogga which led to loss of precious lives.

It also demanded that all illegal quarrying or mining in the state be stopped immediately.

"The family of those killed should be given compensation judiciously. Not just announcing Rs 5 lakh, they should also be given a job," Leader of the Opposition and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the blast would have to be inquired into by a sitting judge of the High Court of Karnataka.

"All illegal quarrying or mining in the state have to be stopped immediately," he added.

The Chief Minister had, on Friday, announced Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased and ordered a high-level probe into the incident.

READ| Shivamogga explosion: Cause of blast at quarry remains mystery, toll expected to rise

At least five people were killed in the explosion at a stone quarry on the outskirts of Shivamogga city on Thursday night.

Gelatin sticks are said to have led to the blast.

"According to my information, the explosive materials were brought in from Andhra Pradesh without any permission which is an offence and not storing them safely is a second offence," Siddaramaiah said, adding: There is also no accountability or responsibility on the part of officials.

Senior BJP leader and MLC Ayanur Manjunath himself has said a lot of illegal mining and quarrying activities have been going on in Shivamogga, the home district of Chief Minister Yediyurappa, he said.

This shows total failure of the administration, he said.

"Yediyurappa and district (Shivamogga) in-charge Minister K S Eshwarappa should own up," he said.

Earlier, Yediyurappa said illegal quarrying or mining would not be allowed in the state and necessary action would be taken against such activities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shivamogga blast
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu. (Photo| EPS/ U Rakesh Kumar)
Rahul Gandhi visits Tamil Nadu, kick-starts election campaign
Shristi Goswami
One Day Chief Minister: Haridwar Girl set to lead Uttarakhand state on January 24
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp