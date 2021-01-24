Centre must repeal farm laws, not take it as prestige issue: Mallikarjuna Kharge

Ramu Patil By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the stalemate between the Centre and farmers protesting against farm laws continues, Congress Working Committee and Rajya Sabha member Mallikarjuna Kharge said the Central Government should correct its mistakes by repealing the Acts and not make it a prestige issue. The veteran Congress leader, in conversation with The New Sunday Express, also spoke about the state of the country’s economy and ideological battles between the Grand Old Party and BJP. Excerpts.

Is Congress doing enough to support farmers’ stir?

Congress has always been fighting for farmers’ interests. Rahul Gandhi and others took part in a massive tractor rally. Apart from extending full support to the agitation, we will also put pressure on the government both within and outside Parliament to repeal the Acts. We had fought against these laws earlier too and eight members, including three from Congress, were suspended in Parliament. The CWC discussed the issue on Friday.

Is the Centre doing enough to end the stir?

Farmers have been protesting for the last 60 days, but the Prime Minister has taken it as a prestige issue. The government considers it as a setback and an insult to repeal the Acts. They are offering to keep these laws in abeyance for sometime, so that they gain time to break unity among farmers. They have held several rounds of meetings and tested the patience of farmers. But the protesters are united and are not willing to budge till the Acts are repealed. The government did not allow a detailed discussion in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The three Acts are detrimental to farmers and to common people. Private firms with deep pockets will control the entire farm sector and people will suffer.

The government has clarified that the MSP will continue...

They may continue with MSP, but what is important is how much they will procure. They have only issued statements that they will continue with MSP, but the Acts don’t mention it. Let them clearly state in the Acts the minimum quantity they will procure under MSP. There is no provision in the Act to ensure that companies do not purchase farmers’ produce below MSP. The APMC market is the base for fixing the price and it helps farmers to know the price at different places. The government gives the example of Bihar, but farmers there are suffering and selling their paddy and wheat in Punjab. APMC does not control the market, but provides a platform to support farmers. But the government does not understand this.

How to end the stalemate?

In the interest of the country, farmers, poor people, consumers and everyone, what is the harm in repealing the Acts?

Won’t it be a bad precedent to repeal the Acts?

No. You should have thought about the repercussions before taking the decision and held discussions with farmers, experts, NGOs and the stakeholders. The government should have also allowed a detailed discussion in Parliament. If it had followed the parliamentary procedure of going through the Standing Committee and Consultative committee, this problem would not have arisen. When you have committed a mistake, you have to repent.

As a member of the Congress high-powered committee on economic affairs, what are your views on the economy?

We will talk about it in detail in Delhi on January 28 and will also take it up in Parliament. The economic situation is grim, but the government is not taking the advice of any experts, even their own. Many advisors have left the government as they don’t want to listen to anyone. The situation is getting worse by the day. Inflation is going up, petrol prices are increasing and the share of non-performing assets (NPAs) has increased from 7.5 per cent two years ago to nearly 16 per cent now. They have not managed it well on any front.

The BJP is getting stronger at the Centre and in states. What is the future of Congress?

We are fighting an ideological battle, while they are polarising voters. They bring religion to every aspect and raise emotional issues without focusing on welfare measures or the economy. Even while collecting donations for the Ram Temple, they are trying to polarise voters. It is a form of dictatorship that is in play now, and not democracy. If you oppose them, they will brand you as anti-national.

Will Rahul Gandhi come back as Congress president after the party elections?

Mrs (Sonia) Gandhi will fix the date for (internal) elections after the Assembly polls in five states. For the country’s unity and to protect our institutions, we need a strong national party.