Congress leaders slam govt, back Sowmya Reddy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after an FIR was filed against Congress MLA Sowmya Ramalinga Reddy, party leaders and workers on Saturday came out in support of her. State party unit president D K Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah have slammed the State government and the Home Department for filing a case against Sowmya.

The FIR was registered against Sowmya for allegedly assaulting a woman police constable who was on duty during the Congress protest in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said she (Sowmya) was trying to defend herself when the police were trying to pull her. “We have seen how police treated all our women leaders.

We were cooperating, in spite of that, police assaulted our legislators and workers. This was pre-planned,’’ he alleged. He said one should watch the complete video and decide. “If you (police) arrest Sowmya, we will stand with her. We also have evidence, I have seen her falling down. Government is responsible for this incident. It is her (Soumya) right to defend herself against such atrocity,’’ he said.

Pointing to RR Nagar bypolls, where a case was filed against Congress candidate Kusuma under poll violation, Shivakumar asked why cases were always filed against women. “Why no case was registered against me or Siddaramaiah,’’ he asked. Siddaramaiah said, “Sowmya too filed a complaint, what happened to it? Why is action not taken based on her complaint?’’ Meanwhile, Youth Congress members staged a protest in front of the Gandhi statue at Race Course Road.