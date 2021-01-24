STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka to roll out Phase-2 of Covid vaccination from feb 15

Action plan in place, details of execution being worked out

Published: 24th January 2021 06:21 AM

A health worker carries boxes of vaccines out of Dasappa Hospital | shriram bn

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka is gearing up for the second phase of the vaccination, set to begin from February 15. Its target is about 2 crore people. Those above 50 and people with comorbidities will be the beneficiaries. Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar told TNIE, “The State is doing well in its first phase and is making arrangements for the second phase of the vaccination.”

The state health department officials said they were preparing a detailed action plan. “We have most of the data in place and a detailed plan on how to execute it is being prepared. The first phase of our vaccine drive is going smoothly and has been appreciated by the Union Health Ministry too. We have done well in terms of Covid management, and now vaccine management for the first phase too,” said a senior official from the health department.

“It is time for the healthcare workers to get their second dose of vaccine by February 13. Hence, the plan is to complete the first phase and commence the second phase of the drive after that,” the official said.
The minister said, “The state had done two door-to-door surveys across the state during the Covid times and we already have the data which is an advantage for us. This will help us to register the beneficiaries at a faster pace.”

However, Dr Giridhara Babu, senior epidemiologist and adviser to Covid Advisory Committee said, “Two rounds of survey data and the list of people screened for this category is with the state’s war room. They will now have to review it and update it if necessary.” But the challenge will be to bulk upload the data and ensure the smooth working of the CoWIN app. The  Central government has been working on the glitches. According to sources, if the snags continue, the Centre might go in for an offline mode.

