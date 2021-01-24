Permission given only for stone crushing, not quarrying unit: CM

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: The extent of sale of explosives and their use have to be investigated in connection with the mega-explosion at Hunasodu village of Shivamogga taluk on Thursday night, said Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa during his visit to the blast site on Saturday.

A clear picture will emerge after a thorough investigation into the incident as no one except those who died were at the spot when the blast occurred between 10.25 and 10.30 pm, he said. The toll in the blast went up to six on Saturday. Though the district administration had said on Friday that five labourers were dead, the chief minister clarified that the toll was six.

An expert team on explosives from Hyderabad visited the spot and returned after collecting samples on Friday. Sources said the team found ammonium nitrate gel, gelatin sticks and live detonators at the site and took them to Hyderabad for further examination. The initial assessment is that over 1,300 kg of explosives went off on Thursday night.

Though initially it was said that three people, including the landowner and two sublease holders, had been detained, sources on Saturday said that only two sublease owners had been taken in. A team of district administration and police department of f icials, led by Deputy Commissioner K B Sivakumar, too has launched a probe into the incident.

“It is not right to speak about the blast when the investigation is underway as it may affect the probe. There will be clarity only when the investigation is over,” the chief minister said. Whoever is behind the incident will not be spared and stringent action will be taken against them. A monetary compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the families of each of the deceased has already announced, he said.

The permission had been given only for a stone-crushing and not stone-quarrying unit at the village, he clarified. “As the area comes under the eco-sensitive zone, there has been a request to reconsider the permission given. The government will review it,” he added.