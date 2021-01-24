Six held for selling FDA question paper, exam postponed

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: City Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths on Saturday busted a question paper racket and arrested a gang of six people, who were involved in selling question papers for the First Division Assistant (FDA) exam. The competitive exam, organised by the Karnataka Public Service Commission, scheduled for Sunday, has been postponed.

A senior CCB police officer said that following a tipoff, a special team raided a property in Ullal under Jnanabharati police limits and caught Chandru and Rajappa red-handed along with four others. The police also recovered question papers, Rs 24 lakh in cash and three stolen vehicles from them.

The gang was using the stolen vehicles to circulate the questions papers to job aspirants who had approached them a few days ago and paid money in advance. All of them were taken into custody and were being questioned to track down their network, while the KPSC too was alerted, the officer said.

The CCB officials are trying to ascertain whether the arrested have any links to Shivakumar, the kingpin of PU question paper leak. KPSC Secretary G Satyavathi postponed the exam and said the new date will be announced soon. As many as 3.74 lakh aspirants are appearing for the exams.