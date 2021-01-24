Three dead in bus-car collision in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Three persons died in an accident when an NWKRTC bus dashed into a car near Chachadi-Gontmar cross in Saunatti taluk on Sunday afternoon.

The Vasco bus that was on its way to Ilakal from Belagavi collided with a speeding car being driven from the opposite direction in Murgod.

Three persons along with the car driver died on the spot.

Additional Superintendent of Police Amarnath Reddy rushed to the spot.

The car which is partially damaged after hitting the bus has been removed using a crane. The deceased are yet to be identified.