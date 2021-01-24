Unfair to protest in front of BSY's official residence: HD Deve Gowda

By Express News Service

HASSAN: JDS Supremo HD Deve Gowda said on Sunday said that it is not fair to stage a dharna in front of the official residence of chief minister BS Yediyurappa as the latter had promised to look into the stalled projects of Hassan district soon.

Addressing a press conference, he said that it would be better to raise these issues in the state assembly which is scheduled to convene in the next few days.

The JDS chief's remarks come after former minister HD Revanna had said that the Hassan district MLAs and MPs will stage a dharna in front of the official residence of BSY to protest the alleged stepmotherly treatment towards Hassan district.

Gowda said that he is aware of the stalled projects in Hassan district and he will meet the chief minister if possible.

"A series of development works sanctioned during the JDS-Congress government has been neglected by the state government. BSY will complete his remaining tenure. The state government has neglected his letters written to draw the attention towards pending projects in this regard," he said.