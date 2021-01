By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 38-year-old woman committed suicide in Nelamangala on Saturday, reportedly upset over continued harassment by her husband.

A senior police officer said that Vidya was married to Umesh, an employee at a private company, and they stayed at Dobbspet.

In her suicide note, Vidya alleged that Umesh used to suspect her fidelity and abuse her regularly. A case of abetment of suicide has been filed against Umesh and has been arrested.