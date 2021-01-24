Villager tries to commit suicide infront of AC, DySP at Karnataka's Chikkabidire

By Express News Service

DAVANGERE: Fed-up with the fly ash from the Shamanur Sugars and Distillaries, an farmer tried to commit suicide in front of officials at Chikka Bidire village of Harihar taluk on Saturday.

The incident occured when assistant commissioner Mamatha Hiregowdar and DySP Narasimha Tamradwaja went to take stock of the situation based on the complaint lodged by the villagers.

Haleshappa, an villager, said that they have been facing the fly ash problem since last 20 years and it has become a health hazard and tried to consume poison in front of these two officials, however the

police who were present on the spot foiled the farmer's bid.

He said that many in the village are suffering from respiratory problems and the crop yield has also come down and urged the officials to ensure that the flyash is prevented from spreading to the entire village.