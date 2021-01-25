STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
High fuel prices burdening people: Karnataka Congress

Congress Flag

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress leaders on Sunday slammed Union and state governments for keeping fuel prices high especially during COVID times when the common man is suffering. 

Senior Congress leader and All-India Congress Committee general secretary, Maharashtra in-charge, HK Patil, told The New Indian Express, "It is unfortunate that the LPG prices are around Rs 780, which is almost 90 per cent higher than what it was in 2014. This is unreasonable as the global crude prices have remained low for the last 10 months. The governments can reduce the prices and still earn enough revenue.  Why are the duties, levies and taxes on fuel so high?"

"The government has to explain where the Rs 20 lakh crore earned through these fuel levies has gone. The common people are suffering because of COVID and high fuel prices have made their condition worse. The government appears to be only favouring the rich people, and making them fatter," he added.

MLC and former AICC general secretary BK Hari Prasad said, "Everyone knows that we are yet to recover from the effects of Covid. But the government is unnecessarily burdening the people. The Modi government seems to be racing towards the Rs 100 mark for petrol and diesel."

MP Dr Nasir Hussain said, "This government only mouths pro-poor slogans, but makes policies to favour the rich. They could have reduced the prices of fuel to help farmers across the country, who are struggling to make ends meet. The Prime Minister went to town about the LPG subsidy when it was launched."

"But now it is clear that it was mere sloganeering and a publicity stunt. In the last six years, the prices have jumped from Rs 440 to Rs 780. The days of welfare government seem to be over, as this government supports only crony capitalists," Hussain added.

