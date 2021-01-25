Karnataka FDA question paper leak: Bengaluru CCB arrests eight others

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : CCB officials, investigating the First Division Assistant exam question paper leak racket, on Sunday arrested eight more people in connection with the case. With this, the number of arrested in the racket has gone up to 14.

The examination for the post of FDA, organised by the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), was cancelled on Saturday after six people were arrested for leaking and selling the question paper to select candidates, who had paid money in advance.

The police suspect that a few KPSC officers too are involved in the racket, and one of the officials had demanded Rs 10 lakh bribe for each paper, a police officer said.

A senior police officer said that the prime accused in the racket, Chandru, is an inspector with the commercial tax vigilance squad. "He had planned to sell the question papers through his associate Rachappa, who is from Belagavi. The investigation revealed that Chandru got hold of the question paper two days ago. He had prepared handwritten answer scripts, which he was planning to deliver to some of the aspirants. We are analysing the call record details of the arrested to ascertain their network and track their clients," he added.

Chandru and his associates did not share the question paper or answer scripts on social media sites or other platforms to avoid leaving digital footprints. The CCB team is yet to trace the source of the leak. Chandru and three of his associates were arrested in Ullal on Saturday, when Yuvaraj, one of their associates, was waiting with the question papers and answer scripts.