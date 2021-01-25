Karnataka HC restrains Centre from sharing data collected through Aarogya Setu app

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Monday restrained the Union government and National Informatics Centre (NIC) from sharing the data collected through the Aarogya Setu app with other government authorities and agencies as per the Aarogya Setu Data Access and Knowledge Sharing Protocol till further orders.

At the same time, the High Court declined to stay the Aarogya Setu app or use of data collected through it, saying that there is informed consent of users.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty pronounced the order on the interim prayer made by the petitioner Anivar A Aravind, a software engineer in the city.

The petitioner had approached the high court with a public interest litigation seeking directions to restrain the nion government from proceeding with the app and collection of data.