Radio callers attached to two jumbos frequently entering human habitats in Karnataka

By Express News Service

HASSAN: The forest department has successfully has fixed radio callers for two elephants often entering human habitats following directions by the principal and chief conservator of forests.

Deputy conservator of forest Basavaraj said the department will capture two more elephants including a 42-year-old tusker and fix radio callers for them. The tusker will be translocated after capturing, he added.

According to Krishnegowda, a farmer from Abbana village, which is one of the elephant prone areas in Alur taluk, the forest department can combat the elephant menace if they shifted the captured elephants to camps. The project to set up an elephant camp near Madihalli village of Alur taluk is allegedly gathering dust for decades, he rued.

The farmers, coffee growers and villagers adjacent to the forest area expressed frustration over the elephant menace. The elected representatives have completely failed to protect the interest of the people despite being aware of the burning problem, said Umesh, a small coffee grower.

The villagers demanded that the compensation for crop and human losses be increased on the lines of neighbouring Kerala.