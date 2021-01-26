STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
19 policemen from Karnataka bag service medals

  On the occasion of Republic Day, as many as 19 policemen from the state have been conferred with Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

Published: 26th January 2021 06:19 AM

Police, Crime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On the occasion of Republic Day, as many as 19 policemen from the state have been conferred with Police Medal for Meritorious Service.The following is the list of officers who have been conferred with the medal: Dr A Subramanyeswara Rao, IGP, State Intelligence; BS Nemagowda, SP, ACB, Belagavi; B Ramachandra, DySP, CID, Bengaluru; D Ashoka, DySP, Railway Sub-division, Bengaluru; C Balakrishna, DySP, STF & Vigilance, BDA, Bengaluru; VK Vasudev, DySP, Crime, Chief Officer, Bengaluru; B Puttaswamy, Police Inspector, women police station, Chamarajanagar; S Balachandra Naik, Circle Police Inspector, Chitradurga Rural Circle, Chitradurga; Prakash, Assitant Sub-Inspector, DCRB, Udupi; Eswaraiah H, ASI, State Intelligence, Bengaluru; M Venkatesh, Spl. Assistant Reserve Sub-Inspector (ARSI), 3rd Batallion, KSRP, Bengaluru;  Mohanaraju Kuradagi, Spl. ARSI, 4th Batallion, KSRP, Bengaluru; C Venkataswamy, Spl. ARSI, 4th Bn, KSRP, Bengaluru; Shashi Kumar, ARSI, State Intelligence, Bengaluru; KR Jitendra Rai, ARSI, DAR, Kodagu; R Lokesh, Armed Head Constable, DAR, Mysuru; Usman Sab, Head Constable, Tiptur Town police station, Tumakuru; Satheesh KV, HC, CID, Bengaluru and S Prakash, HC, 7th Batallion, KSRP, Mangaluru.

Seven personnel of the Karnataka State Fire and Emergency Services have been conferred with President’s Fire Service Medals.Suganagouda, Fireman Driver in Ballari Fire Station, has been conferred with Gallantry Medal, while C Basavanna, Deputy Director (Fire Prevention), Head Office, Bengaluru, and Praveen, Assistant Fire Station Officer of Moodabidre fire station in Mangaluru, have been conferred with Distinguished Service Medals.

G Krishnoji, Fire Station Officer of Koppal Fire Station, Yogish P Bangera, Leading Fireman in Moodabidre Fire Station, M Tulasiramappa, Fireman Driver, EPIP Fire Station, Bengaluru, and BR Rajesh, Fireman, Kadri Fire Station in Mangaluru, have been conferred with Meritorious Service Medals.

Republic Day Karnataka Police
