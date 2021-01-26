Congress warns of jail bharo if tractors seized during farmers' rally

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee has warned that its cadres will ensure the release of tractors, if seized, during the farmers rally planned on January 26. It has further said it will organise a jail bharo if the farmers are arrested. KPCC chief DK Shivakumar said that everyone has the right to express their dissent and that the state government should support the farmers.

The police should not become puppets in the hands of the government and should be judicious in their action as the Supreme Court has not banned farmers’ strike, he said.

He also rubbished claims by a few that the tractor rally could cause traffic snarls in the city reasoning that January 26 was a government holiday. Speaking to reporters after meeting JSS seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami, Shivakumar said that CM B S Yediyurappa was heading a “Congress-BJP government” by pulling the MLAs of the Grand Old Party into BJP’s fold.

Asked about the recent cabinet expansion and confusion over portfolio allocation, he said that the BJP government was strong with sufficient numbers and there was no confusion. “All are united and supporting Yediyurappa,” he quipped.