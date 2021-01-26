Cops yet to interrogate MUDA chief 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The RR Nagar police, who are probing the dowry harassment and attempt-to-murder case against Mangaluru Urban Development Authority Commissioner G T Dinesh Kumar are still gathering evidence and are yet to interrogate him.

On Friday, Kumar’s wife Deepti filed a case against him and his brother’s wife alleging that the duo harassed and beat her while demanding that she bring dowry.A senior police officer said, “We are gathering evidence and arrests will be made soon. Kumar’s phone has been switched off for three days and a memo will be issued manually to his residence to appear before the investigation officer.”