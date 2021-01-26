STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Farmers get tractors ready, say protest will be peaceful

Top cop says won’t allow farmers to enter Bengaluru with tractors

Published: 26th January 2021 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2021 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers stage a protest blocking Krishnaraja Boulevard Road in Mysuru on Monday | Udayshankar S

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Threats by police to farmers to stop them from entering Bengaluru in their tractors for the Republic Day protest, is unlikely to deter them from going ahead with the agitation on Tuesday. The Opposition Congress and JDS have extended support to the protest. Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant on Monday said they will not allow farmers to enter Bengaluru in tractors, although they can use other vehicles. “We will go ahead with our peaceful protest as planned, and there is no change in that,” farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekar said.  

Nearly 20,000 farmers in around 10,000 vehicles, including tractors, are likely to take part in the protest, demanding that the Central and state governments repeal the farm laws. The tractor rally will start from Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) on Tumakuru Road and reach Freedom Park, after the Republic Day event attended by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is over.  

Chandrashekar said if police stop farmers from entering Bengaluru, they would resort to a peaceful protest wherever they are. Urging the State government to allow farmers to hold a peaceful rally in the city, Chandrashekar said the authorities were trying to stop them from entering Bengaluru.

“Farmers are coming to Bengaluru to take part in a peaceful protest and not to disturb peace, and our rally will start only after the official celebrations for Republic Day are completed,” he said, warning the government that the farmers would resort to protests in all taluk and district headquarters if they were stopped from holding a peaceful protest in Bengaluru on Republic Day.“Is it a police raj? When permission has been given in other cities, why are police in our state denying us permission for a peaceful protest?” questioned State Sugarcane Growers’ Association president Kuruburu Shanthakumar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Protest Farmers Farm Laws
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp