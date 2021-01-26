FDA paper leak: KPSC stenographer arrested

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch probing into the FDA question paper leak case, on Monday, arrested a stenographer and seized Rs 46 lakh from her. The accused, Sana Bedi, is the controller of exam division, Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC). She allegedly played a key role in leaking the papers. She revealed other names involved in the racket. Efforts are on to track and book them, the police said.

A senior police officer said during the interrogation, Sana confessed that she had access to the question papers and leaked it to Ramesh, who further had transferred them to prime accused Chandru, an inspector with the Commercial Tax Vigilance Squad, and his associate Rachappa. Both were held on January 23 in Ullala near Jnanabharathi. Based on the information provided by them, the CCB arrested Ramesh from his hometown in Bagalkot on Sunday. Sana is the second KPSC staff arrested by CCB, and in total, 16 people have been arrested so far in connection with the case.