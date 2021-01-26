STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
I am not dissatisfied with Karnataka CM over portfolio allocation, says Minister Umesh Katti

Katti said that it is the prerogative of the chief minister to induct anybody in his ministry and to allot any portfolio.

Published: 26th January 2021 01:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2021 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Minister Umesh Katti saluting national flag after unfurling it in the main Republic Day programme at Police Parade ground in Kalburgi on Tuesday. (Photo | Express)

By Ramakrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

KALABURAGI: There is no question of dissatisfaction for giving Food and Civil supplies portfolio to me, I was/am ready to handle any portfolios given by the chief minister, Karnataka minister Umesh Katti here on Tuesday.

Speaking to the press at police parade ground after unfurling the national flag, Umesh Katti said that it is the prerogative of the chief minister to induct anybody in his ministry and to allot any portfolio. The chief minister is having power to allot district in-charge responsibility to any of his ministerial colleagues. There is no question of dissatisfaction, I am ready to handle any portfolio and to become district in-charge minister of any districts allotted to me, he clarified.

When asked whether he would raise his voice again for a separate State for North Karnataka if injustice to that region is continued, Katti said that he never intended to divide Karnataka State and he raised his voice for developing North Karnataka. However, he is ready to raise his voice for Kalyana Karnataka if needed. 

Katti said that we could not utilise the allocated 902 TMC ft of water from Upper Krishna Project and that the current government would do its best to utilise the same.

Speaking about his ministry, Umesh Katti said that the government would study about extending the benefits of including Red Gram, Green Gram, Ragi under the purview of Public Distribution System and a decision would be taken in this regard within April 1.

He defended new Farm Laws brought by the Union government and the state Government. What is wrong in allowing the farmers to sell their commodities outside APMCs also. If he gets profit from selling their products outside APMCs let him sell. We have not closed APMCs and have not taken any decision to withdraw MSP facilities. Let the farmers see the experiment of new farm acts for 2 years and if it does not work properly, let them raise their voice, Umesh katti suggested.

