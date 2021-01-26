Industrialist Alam Pasha threatens hunger strike if Nirani is not removed

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Industrialist Alam Pasha, who made serious criminal allegations against Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh Nirani, including forgery and cheating, threatened to launch a hunger strike before Vidhana Soudha if Nirani is not removed from the ministry. He told reporters on Monday that he also fears for his life.

Pasha had on Saturday written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to remove Nirani since he was facing criminal cases. Curiously, Pasha’s letter also raised the issue of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, and he asked Modi to remove tainted leaders and bring in clean ones.

Pasha did not speak about the Special Leave Petition (Criminal) No 520/2021 filed by him against Yediyurappa and Nirani, which is now pending before the Supreme Court. He said another case (number 1120/2016) concerning denotification of 20 acres of land where again Nirani and Yediyurappa are accused, is pending before the Karnataka High Court, and is sub-judice.

At the press conference, Pasha spoke of a witch hunt launched against him by Nirani. “Recently, my cell phone was seized by police in a false case, in a conspiracy to involve me. My projects are obstructed by the Murugesh Nirani Group,” he said. This harassment had even driven him to the verge of suicide, “like late Siddhartha Hegde of Cafe Coffee Day”, Pasha said.

